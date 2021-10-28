Ric Flair would not have been complete without making his way to the ring wearing one of his most famous robes. It made The Nature Boy look very regal.

Flair has worn dozens of robes throughout his career and probably has an oversized closet full of them. With multiple colors and styles for different occasions, some robes have even been sold at auctions for thousands.

So how much were Ric Flair's robes worth? According to his autobiography, his robes cost $10,000 each. Covered in diamonds and feathers, the robes were expensive but ideal for the 16-time World Champion.

90s WWE @90sWWE Ric Flair with Olivia Walker, the woman who made his robes 📸 Ric Flair with Olivia Walker, the woman who made his robes 📸 https://t.co/JlLXodHGzS

It was reported in June 2021 that some of Ric Flair's robes were stolen during his wrestling career, including a "butterfly" robe he wore at Royal Rumble 1992. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer last wore it in 1995 for WCW and was on the hunt to track it down:

"It was stolen out of a hotel. I gave it to security at the hotel and they put it behind the desk in the lock room or whatever it was. They came in the morning to pick it up and leave for the airport and to have it not be there — back then, that was just the infancy of cell phones, and I'm taking off for another city. I never saw it again." Ric Flair said. (h/t PEOPLE)

Around a month later, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures on A&E aired an episode where they located the famous robe. Its valuation was confirmed between $70,000 to $90,000 by podcaster and collector Conrad Thompson.

Who created Ric Flair's robes?

Jim Valley @JimValley Mr. Wrestling II's wife Olivia Walker made robes for Ric Flair, Greg Valentine and others. This robe on display at @pwhf in Witchita Falls, TX. Mr. Wrestling II's wife Olivia Walker made robes for Ric Flair, Greg Valentine and others. This robe on display at @pwhf in Witchita Falls, TX. https://t.co/jJ8FY031e2

The Nature Boy Ric Flair's robes were handmade by artist Olivia Walker. Walker had a hand in creating a lot of clothing, such as robes, for pro-wrestlers and celebrities. Olivia always labeled her work "Olivia Original" on the tag inside the item.

Olivia Walker made Ric Flair's first robe in 1975 and continued to do so for many years later. Flair's daughter and current-Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte also wears robes as a tribute to her father's legacy, but they are not made by Olivia.

