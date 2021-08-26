How much does The Rock get paid per Instagram post?

According to the BBC, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is charging advertisers $1million per Instagram post. The report came from social media marketing company Hopper HQ. They ranked The Rock at No.1 as being the most valuable star on Instagram.

The Rock, who has 265 million followers as of this writing, is ahead of celebrity stars such as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift. His earnings per post surpass their earnings, with Jenner earning $986,000 per post.

The former WWE Champion regularly uses Instagram to post stories from his life, while keeping fans updated. According to the rules, influencers must make it clear that an Instagram post is an advert if they were paid to publish it or received gifts in return.

Dwayne Johnson was recently named as the highest-paid actor in the world, earning a whopping $90 million in 2019.

How many Instagram followers do WWE superstars have?

New photo via WWE's Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/Myufj35EXk — CharlotteFlair.com|Charlotte Fansite (@CFlairdotcom) August 25, 2021

Behind The Rock, John Cena has amassed the most followers on Instagram. He has 16.1 million followers. Behind him are three ladies from WWE and reality television: Ronda Rousey, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. Rousey lists 13.8 million followers, Nikki Bella 9.9 million followers and Brie Bella 8.1 million followers.

Here's a list of the Top 10 active WWE superstars' Instagram follower amounts as of this writing:

Triple H - 6.3 million followers

Randy Orton - 6.1 million followers

Alexa Bliss - 5.4 million followers

Sasha Banks - 5.2 million followers

Becky Lynch - 5.1 million followers

Roman Reigns - 5.0 million followers

Eva Marie - 4.8 million followers

Seth Rollins - 4.5 million followers

Charlotte Flair - 4.5 million followers

Finn Balor - 4.1 million followers

WWE Executive, Triple H, has spoken about social media's impact on WWE. He spoke with Inside The Ropes about the topic in May 2020:

"The world now, and I think this is social media, make it okay to express what you want to express. If you go back to the 80’s and you were a WWF fan then, you didn’t want to say ‘I don’t like [Hulk] Hogan’, but you didn’t want to say it too loud because everybody else liked Hogan and you didn’t want to be the one guy who didn’t. Now I think it’s just that everybody has an opinion, everybody. No matter what you say it’s wrong to somebody, no matter what you do it’s wrong to somebody, everybody has an opinion, but you can’t dictate now," Triple H said (h/t Wrestling Headlines)

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Jack Cunningham