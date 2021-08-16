How much time apart did Nikki and Brie Bella have their babies?

Nikki and Brie Bella revealed in late January 2020 that they were both expecting babies. For Nikki Bella, it was going to be her first child while for Brie Bella, it was her second.

Nikki and Brie Bella would give birth to two baby boys, delivered 22 hours apart. Nikki Bella said that her delivery was expected to be due on August 6th, but it happened a week early.

Nikki and Brie Bella were in side-by-side rooms in the hospital and it was the former who gave birth to her son Matteo on July 31st, 2020. Less than 24 hours later on August 1st, 2020, Brie Bella gave birth to a baby boy named Buddy Dessert Danielson.

Speaking to People Magazine, Nikki Bella detailed the intensity faced when giving birth:

"Artem and I were so not prepared," she admits. "We barely had bags packed. I labored for 22 hours, and I pushed for two hours while wearing a mask because of COVID-19. It was 118 degrees in Phoenix, and our room wouldn't get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time. I had two more rounds of pushing [to go] until my doctor said, 'You're going to have to have a c-section.' I said, 'No'."

Nikki Bella opted for a natural birth and that's what happened. Brie Bella, on the other hand, had a c-section birth. Nikki and Brie Bella's partners, Artem Chigvintsev and Daniel Bryan, were both present in the hospital for the births of their children.

Nikki and Brie Bella's new life after wrestling

While Nikki and Brie Bella made the transition to reality stars while in WWE, the birth of their children marked the start of a new chapter. Brie Bella gave birth to Birdie Joe Danielson in 2017 and she is now 4 years old.

For Nikki Bella, it was a thrust into motherhood with fiancee Artem Chigvintsev, to whom she has been engaged for over 2-and-a-half years now. The two have seemingly retired from wrestling and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Edited by Jack Cunningham