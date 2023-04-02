How much do WWE WrestleMania 39 front row tickets cost?

WWE WrestleMania 39 is now live from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Boasting a stellar match card, the two-night extravaganza promises to be an interesting affair.

However, have you ever wondered how much it costs to witness live action, up close and personal, from the front-row seats at WWE's biggest premium live event, WrestleMania? We have got the answer.

On the secondary market, tickets for night 1 of WrestleMania 39 start at $80 in the 500-level. These prices go as high as $514. 400-level tickets start at $80, and go as high as $858 while 300-level ticket prices go as high as $1478. 200-level tickets range between $292 to $2,571 while 100-level tickets range between $203 and go as high as $7,268. Floor section seats start at $679, and go as high as a whopping $23,287 for sections closer to the ring.

Fans have turned up in large numbers to witness the biggest WWE Premium Live Event of the year, as ticket sales for WrestleMania 39 have reportedly surpassed last year's record.

Austin Theory defeated John Cena in the opening match of night one at WrestleMania 39

The opening match of the first night of WrestleMania 39 saw John Cena go one-on-one against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. WWE had been teasing a potential showdown between the duo for over a year. The match finally came to fruition after the 25-year-old confronted Cena on the March 6th edition of WWE RAW.

The duo had a decent opening match. While The Cenation Leader had his moments in the encounter, he succumbed to a loss against the current United States Champion.

During the closing moments of the match, the 25-year-old low-blowed John Cena before delivering a devastating A Town Down on Big Match John to pin him. While fans had huge expectations from the match, the controversial finish to the encounter has left them with a sour taste in their mouths.

Given how things ended between Cena and Theory on The Show of Shows, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE books a rematch between the pair in the coming days.

