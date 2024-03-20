How was Nia Jax involved with WWE before becoming a competitor? Resurfaced clip makes surprising revelation

When Nia Jax returned to WWE in September 2023, fans were not impressed with the decision. The primary reason behind the dismay was her history of injuring superstars in the ring. However, The Irresistible Force was here to stay and even took on some of the top names on the women's roster.

Now, to reach a point where one can go after top superstars, you must start from the bottom. While many began their journey in WWE NXT as a competitor, Nia Jax started differently. It so happens that she was a member of Adam Rose's Rosebuds!

For those unaware, Rosebuds were nameless members who would escort former WWE NXT Superstar Adam Rose to the ring. They dressed up in flamboyant clothing with colorful hair and face masks. A resurfaced clip from WWE NXT shows Nia Jax sporting purple hair and dancing with the other Rosebuds as Adam Rose made his way to the ring.

Interestingly, other superstars such as Elias, Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss were also Rosebuds!

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax's rivalry may have finally ended

Becky Lynch's career was propelled to the top when Nia accidentally broke The Man's nose in 2018. Today, she is possibly one of the top women on the roster, while The Irresistible Force only receives backlash for this!

Once she returned to WWE, Jax struck a rivalry with Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. In their first match at Day 1 since Jax's return, Becky Lynch was defeated. However, this time, Jax had busted Lynch's lips open.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Lynch and Jax locked horns in a 'Last Woman Standing' match. After showing much resilience against Jax, The Man defeated The Irresistible Force.

Hopefully, Becky Lynch will be able to move on from this rivalry and focus on her upcoming match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

