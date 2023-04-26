How did NXT Spring Breakin' set the stage for popular tag team's shift to the main roster? Analyzing their probable involvement in WWE Draft 2023

NXT Spring Breakin' was a night full of action and excitement. The show might've also set the stage for a popular team's involvement in the WWE Draft 2023.

Pretty Deadly took on The D'Angelo Family in tag team action this week at NXT Spring Breakin'. Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo won the Trunk match after they trapped Kit Wilson and Elton Prince inside the back of their 1947 custom Dodge at NXT Spring Breakin'.

The closing moments of NXT Spring Breakin' saw The Family apparently throw their opponents into the river. The moment reminded fans of Troy '2 Dimes' Donovan's fate at the hands of The Don. The show's ending seemingly suggests that Pretty Deadly will be involved with the WWE Draft 2023.

Another rumor swirling on the internet is that WWE has filed for a new trademark for the team. The Twitter account by the name of Roman Reigns SZN tweeted during NXT Spring Breakin' that the duo will be called by a new name going forward.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Pretty Deadly is now Pretty Dead. Think there will be a new name for them “Gruesome Twosome”



According to PWInsider, Prince and Wilson are set to appear on RAW as part of the WWE Draft 2023. The report also pointed towards Ilja Dragunov, Cameron Grimes, and Zoey Stark as potential NXT call-ups for the Draft after NXT Spring Breakin.'

Only time will tell if NXT Spring Breakin' was truly the final showing for some of these superstars.

Triple H said every superstar will be eligible for WWE Draft 2023

The Game appeared on SmackDown a few weeks ago to deliver a blockbuster announcement regarding the WWE Draft 2023. Triple H said every superstar on the WWE roster will be eligible for the Draft, set to begin on SmackDown this week.

Hunter appeared on RAW this week to unveil a brand new championship belt. He said that WWE will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions. He also said that Roman Reigns will carry his title to whichever brand he is drafted to.

Fans will have to wait till the Draft to find out which superstar will become exclusive to RAW and SmackDown.

