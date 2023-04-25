WWE RAW: Who is Twitter's first choice to win the new World Heavyweight Championship?

Triple H's big announcement on WWE RAW led to the return of the World Heavyweight Championship, a callback to the previous Big Gold Belt.

The decision comes mere days before the 2023 Draft begins on SmackDown. Twitter has gone berzerk after the introduction of a new model and a 'third' world title, largely because Roman Reigns isn't going to be dethroned anytime soon.

The new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night of Champions on May 26. The winner will shift to whichever brand isn't occupied by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to refresh the competition. Triple H claimed that fans needed a fighting world champion, given that Reigns has proven himself against nearly everyone already.

Wrestling fans on Twitter have had their say on who should be the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the new era. Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Finn Balor, and Gunther are some names being thrown around. However, the most recurring name is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is being heavily favored to capture the revamped title and take it to WWE RAW as The Bloodline is rumored to stay on the blue brand.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Robby @Robski696 @WWE



Now make Cody the first champion 🏻 @TripleH The title looks FANTASTIC! If they couldn’t get the actual world heavyweight championship, this is a great compromise!Now make Cody the first champion @WWE @TripleH The title looks FANTASTIC! If they couldn’t get the actual world heavyweight championship, this is a great compromise!Now make Cody the first champion 🙏🏻

Just Billiam @JustBilliam



Here's to a Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes rivalry for the ages over that thing! Yo, that WWE Championship/World Heavyweight Championship is HAWT! #WWERaw Here's to a Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes rivalry for the ages over that thing! Yo, that WWE Championship/World Heavyweight Championship is HAWT! #WWERaw Here's to a Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes rivalry for the ages over that thing! https://t.co/KeUa5NMa7T

The American Nightmare is scheduled to lock horns with Brock Lesnar at Backlash after weeks of build-up on WWE RAW. His rematch against Roman Reigns has been stalled and many believe it to be a matter for the next WrestleMania.

Given the long-term build to his next showdown against The Tribal Chief, WWE could go with Cody as the World Heavyweight Champion for the time being.

WWE RAW: When was the last time Cody Rhodes fought for the World Heavyweight Championship?

WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes battled five other competitors for the previous version of the Big Gold Belt at the Elimination Chamber 2012 pay-per-view. He was still the Intercontinental Champion at that time.

During the onset of the Yes Movement, defending champion Daniel Bryan pulverized Rhodes, Santino Marella, Big Show, The Great Khali, and Wade Barrett to retain his title.

Since then, The American Nightmare stuck to the mid-card. The idea of a World Heavyweight Championship was dropped going into 2014 and was eventually replaced by the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody, in his Stardust gimmick, did compete in a tournament to capture the gold but got eliminated in the first round by Alberto Del Rio during an episode of SmackDown in 2015.

The World Heavyweight Championship has eluded him so far, but the upcoming months may tell a different story.

