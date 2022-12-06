How old is Alexa Bliss?

With six million followers on Instagram, Alexa Bliss is easily one of the most popular and beloved figures in WWE. Although she was initially heckled for her technical in-ring skills, Bliss won the fans over with her charisma, mesmerizing personality, and stellar promo ability.

Little Miss Bliss is an accomplished superstar in the women's division. She was the first woman to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. In 2018, Bliss became Ms. Money in the Bank and cashed it in on the same night, itching her name in the history books again. She later won the tag team title alongside Nikki Cross, making her a Triple Crown Champion.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion debuted on the main roster upon the return of the brand split in July 2016. As such, she has been around for an extended period for the newer breed of WWE fans. However, compared to other experienced members of the division like Natalya and Charlotte Flair, Bliss is much younger.

But how old or young, should we say, is Little Miss Bliss? At 31 years of age, Alexa Bliss has many years ahead of her as an active performer and may not have reached her prime yet.

Alexa Bliss is seemingly in the middle of a singles push

Over the past two years, the multi-time women's champion had become a staple in the tag-team division. Following the end of her eerie alliance with Bray Wyatt, Bliss shifted down the priority list and got lost in the shuffle, playing second-fiddle to the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, etc.

However, after her former tag-team partner Nikki Cross attacked her at Crown Jewel, she embarked on a solo run. On the December 5 edition of RAW, Alexa Bliss defeated Lynch and Cross to get one step closer to the RAW Women's Championship. She is now one significant victory away from a championship match against Belair.

Little Miss Bliss may rekindle her alliance with Bray Wyatt

On the most recent episode of RAW, Bliss tried using the Sister Abigail finishing maneuver, which Bray Wyatt popularized. This has fuelled speculation that she may be rekindling her eerie alliance with the former Universal Champion, who is rumored to start a faction upon his return.

If Bliss and Wyatt reunite, they could cast a dark, ominous shadow over the entire locker room and WWE Universe. The unholy pair could tear through the competition and move up the ranks on the Road to WrestleMania.

