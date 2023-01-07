How old is Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte Flair is one of the best wrestlers of this generation. The Queen is one of the rarest to bring out the best in her opponents. She is also one of the few WWE Superstars to accomplish so much in just a decade.

The Queen was born on April 5, 1986. At just 36 years of age, Charlotte Flair is already a 14-time world champion in WWE. She also holds the distinction of being the only female performer to win 10 or more championships in WWE. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus trails behind her with seven WWE Women’s Championship wins.

For those wondering, Charlotte Flair is currently tied with Triple H and Randy Orton’s record of 14 world title reigns in WWE. She is just two world title wins shy of tying her father, Ric Flair, and John Cena’s record of 16 world title reigns.

The Queen’s latest title win transpired on the December 30, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. Charlotte Flair made her shocking return to the blue brand and challenged Ronda Rousey to an impromptu match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The Baddest Woman had just retained the championship against Raquel Rodriguez in a solid match. Ronda tried to shift the momentum in her favor by attempting an armbar on Charlotte, who reversed the submission into a roll-up for the win.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New Orleans Saints play the Carolina Panthers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Charlotte Flair defeated Sonya Deville on WWE SmackDown this week

The Queen cut a promo on the first SmackDown of 2023. Charlotte thanked the WWE Universe for the overwhelming support they showed her following her seventh SmackDown Women’s Championship win last Friday on the blue brand.

Sonya Deville arrived and interrupted the promo. The former WWE authority figure asked Charlotte for a match, telling her to put the title on the line as well. The champion accepted and turned to put down her robe.

Sonya took advantage of her distraction and attacked Charlotte from behind. However, the challenger failed to win the title. Charlotte won the match after hitting Sonya with a spear and forcing her to submit to the Figure-Eight Leg Lock.

It remains to be seen if Triple H will book The Queen to defend her title at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Poll : 0 votes