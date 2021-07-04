How old is Edge now?

Edge has been a part of WWE for several decades, in one form or the other. The veteran superstar has made his mark over the years in some of the most memorable moments in wrestling history.

He has wrestled The Undertaker inside the Hell in a Cell structure and put Mick Foley through a burning table. He has battled John Cena in every conceivable match and pioneered TLC matches with Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and The Dudley Boyz. In short, the Rated-R Superstar has done it all in his career.

He returned from what was supposed to be a career-ending injury after nine years away from the ring.

Edge is 47 years old now but may wrestle for quite a few more years before he finally decides to hang up his boots.

When will Edge retire?

One year ago. Feels like a decade doesn’t it? Last years story was once in a lifetime. No sense trying to recreate that. Impossible. I don’t have you there. This year my journey is different. I’m not just happy to be back. I want back what I never lost and it starts this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bmSTyr6nHC — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 26, 2021

Even at 47 years of age, Edge has remained a steady icon in the wrestling world. He is in the middle of his second run since returning from injury and fans have expressed their hopes that Edge will continue to wrestle for some time.

The Rated-R Superstar addressed his future retirement, stating that while he wanted to wrestle and make up for the nine years he lost, he did not want to overstay his welcome. He wanted to add to the business, instead of making it about himself.

"I don't want to overstay my welcome and I want this run to help. I don't want it to hinder. I don't want to take away from the business, the industry, from a talent... I want to add. While I can do that, that's what I want to do. I have to be honest with myself, and I know that, but I also have my inner circle. My inner circle is brutally honest with me. I've had the discussion with Beth (Phoenix), she's gonna tell me, 'It's time. You're embarrassing yourself now.' And I don't want to get there. So, it'll be before that, but I don't know [when] that is." revealed Edge

Edge is currently challenging for the Universal Championship and is looking better than ever. He has also helped Roman Reigns look extremely strong over the course of their feud.

Whether he is able to successfully challenge for the title or not remains to be seen, but his run has proved extremely gripping so far in WWE.

