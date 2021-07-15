Bray Wyatt is a former WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion, and has had a storied career so far in WWE.

From humble beginnings being Husky Harris in Nexus, to the villianous cult leader Bray Wyatt, to the evil and terrifying gimmick known as The Fiend, Wyatt is the one to captivate the WWE Universe and grab their attention.

Despite having numerous unsuccessful moments at WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, against stars like The Undertaker and Randy Orton, Wyatt is one of the most popular superstars of the modern era, and will likely be for years to come.

How old is Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt was born on May 23rd 1987, making him 34 years old. If you compare him to other WWE superstars on the roster, he has yet to hit his prime in terms of age, and is a similar age to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Wyatt initially made his in-ring debut for WWE when he was just 22 years old in 2009, performing on WWE's development brand, Florida Championship Wrestling. He later made his main roster debut with the Nexus just a year later.

How many championships has Bray Wyatt won in WWE?

Bray Wyatt's storied career has seen him win a number of championships in WWE, including reigns as WWE Champion and Universal Champion.

The Fiend as Universal Champion

He won his first WWE Championship in February 2017, inside an Elimination Chamber match. This would mark Wyatt's first major singles title held in the WWE. His two Universal Championship reigns have come under The Fiend gimmick, defeating Seth Rollins in 2019, and Braun Strowman in 2020.

Wyatt's longest reign came when he was Universal Champion in October 2019, holding onto the title for 118 days before losing to Goldberg the following year at the Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, Bray started his reign in Saudi Arabia, with his reign ending in the same country.

Outside of the major singles championships, Wyatt has held both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championship, holding them with Matt Hardy and Randy Orton/Luke Harper, respectively. Reigning as Smackdown Tag Team Champion with Randy Orton and Luke Harper, the titles were defended under the Freebird rule.

Upon Bray's imminent return to the WWE anytime now, which championships will he manage to add to his resume, because we are certain there will be a few more reigns in Wyatt's future.

