"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair is a household name across the whole world and has dedicated his entire life to professional wrestling. Winning 16 world championships across multiple decades and having his last match in 2011, the legendary star now sporadically appears on WWE television.

How old is Ric Flair and which stars were born in the same year with him?

Born on February 25, 1949, Ric Flair is 72 years old.

Flair was born in the same year as other wrestling legends like Stan Hansen, Bob Backlund, Dutch Mantell, and Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Whilst he has struggled with personal and medical issues over the last decade, Flair can still be seen on television from time to time. The WWE Hall of Famer has also been active on his social media pages, keeping fans updated with his life and classic moments from his illustrious career.

How old was Ric Flair when he retired from in-ring competition?

Ric Flair initially retired from professional wrestling in 2008, after losing to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania.

His career was celebrated the following night on Monday Night RAW. Flair was 59 years old when his in-ring WWE career ended.

However, The Nature Boy didn't want to stop there. He departed WWE and wrestled Hulk Hogan on his Hulkamania Tour of Australia, before signing a deal with TNA, where he once again laced up his boots.

in 2011, Flair competed for the last time inside the squared circle, losing to his long-time rival, "The Icon" Sting.

In 2016, on an episode of The Ric Flair Show with special guest Shawn Michaels, Flair admitted he regretted his run in TNA.

"There [are] a couple of things I regret. Number one was ever going to work for TNA. That’s my own fault. It was just a lot of money to wrestle sixty five days a year," said Ric Flair.

Flair was officially 62 years old when he had his final ever match, but he continues to inspire today's generation of wrestlers.

He has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, individually in 2008, and with The Four Horseman in 2012. Ric Flair is expected to be likely inducted again as part of the Evolution faction alongside Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton somewhere down the line.

