How old is R-Truth? WWE fans baffled with star's age after RAW match

R-Truth is trending huge on social media. The veteran star picked up a huge win on WWE RAW tonight. The former 24/7 Champion defeated JD McDonagh in a “Loser leaves Judgment Day” Miracle on 34th Street Fight on the latest edition of the red brand.

Truth looked incredibly good in this match, which was the first time he had gotten in the ring in a year. Fans may be deceived by Truth’s youthful appearance because he is one of the oldest active superstars on the WWE roster.

The former 24/7 Champion may have access to the “Fountain of Youth” because of his youthful appearance. For those unaware, Truth has been around for half a century. Yes, you read that right. He’s 51 years old at the time of the writing.

Check out fan reaction to R-Truth’s age after WWE RAW match below:

Which WWE Superstar joked about R-Truth’s age years ago? Looking into hilarious segment

Truth is one of the most loved and respected members of the WWE roster. He’s lived through multiple eras of the promotion. He’s also one of current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ closest friends in the business.

Speaking of Roman Reigns, the former Big Dog once joked about R-Truth’s age. Back in 2016, the entire WWE locker room came out to sing a surprise happy birthday to Truth.

Reigns took the mic and told an inside joke about Truth. The former Shield star said Truth may look and move like a 20 year old, but he's 50. Watch the hilarious segment below:

It is worth mentioning that Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Tribal Chief could put his title on the line in a huge match.

