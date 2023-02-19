How old is WWE star Asuka? Her age may surprise you

Asuka is one of the most athletic superstars in modern-day WWE. The three-time Women's Champion comes from the top stock of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Her wrestling career spans almost two decades and the veteran's age may come as a surprise to some fans.

The Empress had various runs on the Japanese and American independent circuits before making it to WWE. She debuted in NXT at the age of 34 and soon became a dominant force. From 2017-18, she boasted an undefeated streak of 914 days.

Asuka is one of the few superstars on the roster who are aged above 40. She was born on September 26, 1981, in Osaka, Japan, and her current age is 41. The Empress is a year older than Natalya and a year younger than Beth Phoenix - the other mainstay of WWE.

Prior to her pro-wrestling run, the former RAW Women's Champion worked as a freelance graphic designer and video game journalist. She even worked for Microsoft. Her interest in wrestling was generated by Funaki, Satoru Sayama, and other Japanese wrestling legends.

Since 2019, she has also had her own YouTube channel, KanaChanTV, focused on gaming and lifestyle content. Lately, the platform is also being used for WWE purposes. The Killer Clown character was teased through that medium.

Asuka won the 2023 Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Entering last at the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Asuka's entry was welcomed by huge applause from the Canadian crowd. She eliminated Liv Morgan with the assistance of Natalya. The former RAW Women's Champion later eliminated Raquel Rodriguez with the help of Carmella, and lastly, she made 'Mella tap out with her submission finisher.

The 41-year old superstar is now scheduled to face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Hollywood. Belair currently holds an unbelievable winning streak in singles matches against Asuka as per Cagematch records.

That may soon change though. WWE has big plans for Kana's new gimmick and Bianca Belair may just be another one of her victims. The EST of WWE has held the RAW Women's Championship for over 320 days as of this writing.

