How Paul Heyman Delivered One Of The Best WWE Segments Of 2018

Paul Heyman delivered one of the best promos of his career

On this week's RAW, we witnessed Paul Heyman deliver an emotional & surreal promo regarding his current relationship with Brock Lesnar.

The segment itself caught viewers off-guard. Many fans & critics have already praised it on social media, including WWE Legend, Mick Foley himself.

So the question remains- Why was it so great?

Well, let's start off by acknowledging the attention-to-detail in this particular segment. Paul Heyman looked unshaven, with bloodshot eyes. His facial expressions clearly indicated that current ongoings have not benefited him at all.

You see, this segment does not transition into an emotional, surreal piece of work midway through the interview. No, everything we need to know is right in front of us since the beginning.

The Attention-to-detail is perfectly spot on...

Renee Young asks him about where he & Brock Lesnar currently stand right now. A distressed Paul Heyman reveals that he has no idea where they stand currently. It sounds simple to execute on paper, but Paul Heyman's emotional tone & the way he delivers each line makes a lot of impact on the viewers.

Heyman even improvises in between, looking at the crew off-camera saying that this is a personal matter & Brock is not going to like this. That doesn't happen very often in sit-down interviews.

Every little thing he does during those four minutes is prodigious & surprising. But keep in mind that he is not the only one playing an important role in this interview...

Renee Young also plays a part in this segment...

Renee Young's approach to a distressed Paul Heyman is perfect. She is trying to do her job as an interviewer, so Renee asks all the right questions but also makes sure that Heyman is comfortable.

Then Heyman goes right into the part where he talks about the fact that this is not how he envisioned it ending between him & Brock. Paul Heyman & Brock Lesnar were going to "ride off into the sunset" together.

Heyman improvises again when he can only muster up enough words to address Brock as the "Reigning, defending..." (he cannot complete the rest of the saying/catchphrase because things have drastically changed now).

Renee adds more depth to this situation by asking if Paul wants to take a minute. But Paul wants her to "bring it on". After all, the job of an interviewer is to ask all the hard-hitting questions. So Renee directly asks him about a new potential client or a new "Paul Heyman Guy".

"Wouldn't that question be inconceivable? Wouldn't it be?...Wouldn't it be?...This whole situation is inconceivable to me..How can I just go with somebody else?

Then Renee Young asks him about the one thing that this whole subplot plays into- SummerSlam 2018. Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar?

I've known Brock Lesnar for sixteen years. I've been through every up & down that he has accomplished & that he has suffered...I've never seen Brock Lesnar like this..I've never seen a more-driven...I've never seen a more focused...& I know this isn't a word we like to use around here...I've never seen him more violent. Against this Brock Lesnar? ROMAN REIGNS DOESN'T STAND A CHANCE.

You can put these words into a script, but Paul Heyman's approach to this whole scenario is what makes it so great.

But hey, that's not it...

As you can see above, WWE's Social Media marketing team did a great job by leaving something more for the WWE Universe here.

After delivering the last line- "Roman Reigns doesn't stand a chance", Paul takes a deep breath, sits back & exhales. He takes a pause, & glances around him, as if in thought. Then he only says one word which has fuelled countless rumor articles following Monday Night-

Unless...

Paul Heyman gets up & removes his mic. "Wait you were just gonna say something. Unless what?" Renee asks.

"Thank you very much for your time."

"Unless Roman Reigns does what?" Renee asks again.

Paul has left the area, & we get a solid 5-10 second shot of Renee thinking exactly what viewers at home must be thinking...

Will Roman Reigns become the new "Paul Heyman Guy"?

The direction, the acting, the lines, the subplot- Everything is perfect in this scenario. That rarely happens these days.

The segment also builds more interest towards Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. In my opinion, this is probably the best build-up to any Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns matchup we have seen so far.

Paul Heyman steals the show by delivering one of his best on-screen performances ever.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship takes place on August 19, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Thanks for reading this article, leave your thoughts in the comments section & stay tuned for more.