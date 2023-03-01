How did popular NBA player imitate Stone Cold Steve Austin? Details on 27-year-old's inspiration disclosed

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is considered to be synonymous with the Attitude Era. His contributions and portrayal as the boss-hating, no-nonsense, brash persona enabled him to single-handedly elevate the company in the 90s. His signature skull engraved vest with '3:16' spread across paired with denim jean shorts grew to become an iconic look.

Many celebrities and non-wrestling personalities have been vocal about their favorite stars and referenced them via music and films. At UFC 276, Israel Adesanya paid tribute to The Deadman by entering the arena donning the latter's attire and holding an urn in his hands with his opponent's name on it.

Most recently, American basketball player Dillon Brook was spotted wearing a look inspired by the Texas Rattlesnake. Brook, who is associated with the Memphis Grizzlies, wore the outfit prior to his team's match against the Los Angeles Lakers. Early on in his basketball career, he played for Oregon Ducks before being drafted to Houston Rockets in 2017. Shortly after, in the NBA draft that year, he joined the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 27-year-old was spotted wearing a leather vest with no t-shirt, ripped jean shorts, and red sneakers ahead of his team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. It quickly attention of eagle-eyed fans as many likened his look to that of Stone Cold.

Last year, the Hall of Famer came out of retirement to compete against Kevin Owens on the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

Boxer Mike Tyson was once involved in a brawl with Stone Cold Steve Austin

In 1998, Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels were set to collide in a WrestleMania match for the WWE Championship. On an edition of RAW ahead of the event, Vince McMahon announced Mike Tyson as the special guest referee for the match. The Texas Rattlesnake interrupted the segment and had a heated exchange with Tyson which later turned into a brawl.

The two got under each other's skin, and Steve Austin later claimed that most of the segment was spontaneous and unscripted.

“I didn’t know what Mike was going to say. I kind of had the broad points about it. But, it was just a deal where Mike went out and said what he said and I got in his face and flipped him off. He had to push the sh*t out of me because if he just barely pushed me, he’d look like a punk. So, he pushed the sh*t out of me.” [H/T Daily Star]

Steve Austin was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 by his former on-screen rival Vince McMahon. A few months ago, it was reported that the company reportedly reached out to Austin for a potential WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns this year, to which he declined.

