WWE Superstar responds to Cardi B after the rapper includes her father in latest song

Popular rapper Cardi B mentioned WWE legend Jimmy Snuka in one of her latest songs. His daughter Tamina quickly responded to the namedrop.

It's no secret that Cardi B is a big fan of wrestling. The rapper-songwriter has talked about her love for the sport in the past and even cited Triple H, Lita, and Eddie Guerrero as some of her favorites. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that she referenced the legendary Jimmy Snuka in her latest song alongside Kanye West, titled Hot S**t.

Taking to Twitter, Cardi B noted that she was unsure whether modern wrestling fans would get the reference. Tamina quickly responded by saying that she knew exactly who the rapper was talking about.

Check out the exchange here:

Tamina is a familiar face in the company's women's division. She recently competed in a five-way match on the latest episode of RAW in a failed attempt to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE fans join in on the fun between Tamina Snuka and Cardi B

After the tweet was sent out by the former 24/7 Champion, fans were quick to get their own response on the matter.

While one fan reminisced about the time he met Jimmy Snuka, others were confident about who Tamina was referring to. Other fans were involved in a guessing game.

Check out their reactions below:

MaybeIshouldjustsayMark @MarkDerocco and a 🤟, the acknowledgement was cool. @TaminaSnuka Saw him about 20 years ago, he wrestled at our local county fair, we were surprised when a golf cart went by bringing him to the ring, and my dad said to me," Hey it's Superfly!" and he gave us exactly that, aand a 🤟, the acknowledgement was cool. @TaminaSnuka Saw him about 20 years ago, he wrestled at our local county fair, we were surprised when a golf cart went by bringing him to the ring, and my dad said to me," Hey it's Superfly!" and he gave us exactly that, a 😏and a 🤟, the acknowledgement was cool.

Tamina is also connected to the legendary Anoa'i family. The family's bond was on full display when news circulated that her cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently bought her a house to show appreciation for her being a working single mother.

Despite failing to qualify for this year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, Tamina is a force to be reckoned with in WWE. It remains to be seen what is in store for her in the weeks to come.

