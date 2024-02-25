How did Randy Orton get injured at Elimination Chamber? Exploring how serious it might be

Despite delivering an exceptional performance at Men's Elimination Chamber 2024, Randy Orton failed to emerge as the victor. Drew McIntyre and LA Knight started the traditional match. Later, The Viper, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley joined. The match featured many unforgettable moments and surprise turns, including The Maverick costing Orton match during the closing moments.

However, during the match, many fans noticed that The Apex Predator was struggling due to his back issues. There is no official announcement yet regarding this potential injury. Amid this, fans noticed the probable spot where Randy Orton might have suffered this back injury.

This moment took place when the Legend Killer had executed his signature vicious DDT outside the ring. Just after its execution, Randy was seeing in pain as his back landed on the brutal structure. Many fans believed that this was the actual spot where Randy Orton might have injured his back again.

Despite having past back issues, there is also a slight possibility that the Viper might be just selling his real-life injury. Randy Orton is surely one of the most experienced stars in the company, and there will be no surprise if he was just selling his back injury at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Randy Orton's WrestleMania 40 opponent revealed

Elimination Chamber was the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania 40, as the next Premium Live event will be this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. Already, the card for Mania is shaping marvelously as Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the Men's Chamber match, Drew McIntyre.

After retaining the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber, the company has also officially announced Becky Lynch vs. the Eradicator. Moreover, after the conclusion of the Men's Chamber match, it seems like Randy Orton might be heading towards the United States Championship and might face Logan Paul at the Show of Shows.

The Maverick costed the Viper at Elimination Chamber which might initiate a singles feud between these two in the coming weeks. Later, Orton might lay down a challenge in front of the YouTube Sensation for WrestleMania 40.

It will be intriguing to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks as we are now entirely on the Road to WrestleMania 40.