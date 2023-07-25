How did RAW star remember iconic Chadwick Boseman character? What you might have missed!

This week’s edition of RAW featured an interesting Chadwick Boseman tribute. Fans who watched the show might be able to recall that a certain superstar showed up with an accessory similar to Boseman’s character in Black Panther.

The star in question is none other than Ricochet. The former Intercontinental Champion was seen wearing a replica of Chadwick Boseman’s claw necklace from the hit Marvel movie on the show this week.

Fans can check out the image below.

Ricochet with Black Panther's iconic claw necklace.

This isn’t the first time Ricochet has paid tribute to Boseman’s iconic character on a WWE show. The Human Highlight Reel proudly donned T’Challa’s (the man behind the mask in Marvel Comics) legendary Black Panther costume at SummerSlam 2019.

Other RAW superstars have cosplayed as popular comic book characters on WWE shows. Johnny Gargano, for instance, wore the classic Wolverine-inspired gear at NXT TakeOver: Toronto on August 10, 2019.

The Rebel Heart has yet to be featured on a big WWE Premium Live Event since he returned to the promotion on the August 22, 2022, episode of the red brand. Ricochet, on the other hand, will be in action at SummerSlam 2023.

WWE confirmed Ricochet’s SummerSlam match on RAW this week

Ricochet called out Logan Paul during his in-ring segment on RAW this week. The One and Only said many superstars in the locker room didn’t want Logan Paul around. The Maverick ambushed his rival with a cheap shot.

Paul grabbed the mic and accepted Ricochet’s challenge for SummerSlam. He was taken out with a superkick and an inverted standing splash. The two will again come face-to-face next Monday on the red brand.

Fans can check out the updated SummerSlam 2023 card here.

