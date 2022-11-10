"How do you respond to that?" – When Triple H refused to shake released WWE Superstar's hand

Triple H has worked closely with almost every WWE Superstar at various stages over the last decade. As the co-founder of NXT, the 14-time World Champion oversaw the brand's remarkable rise between 2010 and 2021. He also combined that role with creative responsibilities on RAW and SmackDown.

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, is one of many who appeared in Triple H's NXT at the height of the brand's popularity. The one-time Intercontinental Champion also performed on the main roster between 2007 and 2020.

In 2021, Cardona told an amusing story on his MC! True Long Island Story podcast about a bizarre backstage interaction he had with The Game:

"I'm hanging out with the merch guys, whether I'm pitching ideas or what. Triple H is walking down and he's got like a script or whatever rolled up. I go to shake his hand and say like, 'Hey, Hunter,' and he stabs me in the throat and goes, 'Right in the jugular!' and just keeps walking. Obviously he wasn't trying to really stab me, but he did the motion, he connected, and he said that, and he didn't shake my hand! Like, how do you respond to that?"

Cardona appeared on Triple H's NXT between June 2015 and July 2016 as Mojo Rawley's Hype Bros tag team partner. Several years earlier, he made sporadic appearances on the brand's weekly shows in 2010 and 2011.

Could Matt Cardona return to WWE under Triple H's leadership?

In July 2022, The King of Kings replaced the retiring Vince McMahon as WWE's Head of Creative. Since then, it has been widely speculated that Matt Cardona could one day return to the company.

The man himself recently told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam that he would only consider re-signing with WWE on one condition:

"If I were to ever go back, it has to be as Matt Cardona. Zack Ryder, it was what it was; I'm so grateful for that run; it has set me up for this run. Without being Zack Ryder in WWE, I wouldn't be Matt Cardona talking to you right now. It set me up for everything," Cardona said.

Triple H has rehired several released WWE Superstars since taking over from McMahon, including Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, and Karrion Kross.

