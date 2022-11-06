"If I were to go back" - 37-year-old star on the condition he'll return to WWE under Triple H's regime (Exclusive)

Matt Cardona recently laid down one condition under which he would be willing to rejoin WWE under Triple H's regime.

Cardona, previously known as Zack Ryder, was released from the global juggernaut in April 2020 after spending close to 15 years in the company. However, this didn't pull him down, as Matt Cardona was quick to get back on his feet and became a highly sought-after name on the indie circuit.

That said, with many former talents returning to the promotion, many fans have also clamored to see Cardona back in the fold. While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Matt Cardona first praised how "exciting" and "fresh" WWE had become ever since Triple H assumed leadership of the promotion.

"It's certainly exciting, right? Every week it seems like, or maybe not every week, but it seems like someone's coming back or debuting or re-debuting. It's fresh, it's exciting, it's must-see TV, and I think that's what wrestling should be," said Matt Cardona.

He added that his former Zack Ryder monicker was dead and that if the global juggernaut wanted him back, he would only return as Matt Cardona. However, the former Intercontinental Champion stated that he was grateful to WWE and that he wouldn't be anything if not for the company giving him a chance.

"And yeah, I said Zack Ryder is dead because until you said never say never, right? But if I were to ever go back, it has to be as Matt Cardona. Zack Ryder, it was what it was; I'm so grateful for that run; it has set me up for this run. Without being Zack Ryder in WWE, I wouldn't be Matt Cardona talking to you right now. It set me up for everything," added Matt Cardona. (3:41 - 4:20)

Check out the full video below:

Matt Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, has generated interest from WWE

While there's no sign of Cardona joining the promotion anytime soon, his wife, Chelsea Green, seems to have caught the attention of those within the company. A few days ago, a report emerged highlighting how Green was one of the big names the global juggernaut had a keen interest in bringing back.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



- PWInsider Chelsea Green has apparently finished up with #ImpactWrestling and is expected to return to WWE as well.- PWInsider Chelsea Green has apparently finished up with #ImpactWrestling and is expected to return to WWE as well.- PWInsider https://t.co/UvbdaxkJlS

Moreover, Chelsea Green, whose first tenure with WWE ended last year, finished up with IMPACT Wrestling, paving the way for her return. While it's merely a rumor as of now, it has gotten the fans buzzing about the possibility.

Do you see Matt Cardona returning to the global juggernaut under Triple H's regime anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

