Released WWE star set to reportedly make a blockbuster return under Triple H's regime

If recent reports are anything to go by, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could bring Chelsea Green back to the company in the near future.

It was reported earlier that the global juggernaut had a "significant" interest in bringing back Green. It didn't come as a surprise, as The Game has already brought back several big names like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and more to the company.

Now, PWInsider brings an update on the rumours surrounding Chelsea Green's comeback. According to reports, Green has finished up with Impact Wrestling and is WWE-bound now.

It was also noted that though her WWE return isn't official yet, Green wouldn't have ended her association with IMPACT Wrestling.

Chelsea Green's first tenure with the company was topsy-turvy, to say the least. After impressing fans and those within the promotion through her work in NXT, she was promoted to SmackDown in November 2020.

However, an unfortunate injury ruled her out of in-ring action, eventually leading to her release in April 2021.

Chelsea Green could shine under Triple H's regime in WWE

It's no secret that Triple H has done a tremendous job since assuming power in WWE a few months back. Not only has he been on a talent-signing spree but has also given them enough to sink their teeth in.

As such, it's safe to assume Chelsea Green has a much better chance of succeeding in WWE this time.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Per PWInsider, Chelsea Green filmed a exit vignette at the latest set of Impact tapings and is expected to be WWE bound.



Twitter should be interesting Per PWInsider, Chelsea Green filmed a exit vignette at the latest set of Impact tapings and is expected to be WWE bound.Twitter should be interesting https://t.co/exAy3A43Du

Her talents are second to none, and she could easily fit into the global juggernaut's main roster, be it SmackDown or RAW. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out in the coming days and whether Green's return becomes a reality.

Do you think Chelsea Green is returning to WWE under Triple H's regime? Do you see her having a memorable stint? Sound off in the comments section below.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes