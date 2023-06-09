How did Rhea Ripley react to a few NSFW comments by fans?

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular heels on the WWE roster today. She has been an unstoppable force ever since she defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 39. Even Mami is aware of the NSFW comments fans share about her on social media.

Rhea Ripley was recently interviewed by YouTube channel RingTheBell. The interviewer used the opportunity to show Mami some thirst tweets from her fans. Rhea had a hilarious response to the social content, and she encouraged her fans to continue being “nasty” and “filthy in a clean way.”

Rhea Ripley is currently paired with Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day members have wreaked havoc since becoming an on-screen couple and have been one of the favorites of fans around the world.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio confronted top star on WWE RAW this week

Mami has never been afraid to take on men inside the squared circle. Akira Tozawa got the taste of getting planted with the Riptide a few months ago. WWE even teased a potential match-up between Rhea and Solo Sikoa several weeks ago on RAW.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion accompanied Dominik Mysterio to the ring for his Miz TV interview this past Monday. Ex-con Dom tried to embarrass Cody Rhodes but was given a reality check by The American Nightmare.

Dom delivered a cheap shot to Cody and immediately hid behind Mami, who dared Cody to hit her in the face. The segment ended with The American Nightmare hitting The Miz with his arm cast. Dominik, meanwhile, bragged about his cheap shot in a backstage video. It remains to be seen what’s next for Rhea Ripley and Dominik on RAW.

