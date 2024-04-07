How did Rhea Ripley's former rival react to her WrestleMania 40 win?

Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 kicked off with intense action between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, in which The Judgment Day member secured the triumph and retained her Women's World Championship. However, soon after emerging as the victor, The Eradicator went backstage, where she met her former rival, Charlotte Flair.

WWE shared the footage through its official social media account. In the video, both stars are seen hugging each other. The Queen mentioned Rhea as "The Champion," and after adoration, she asked the Judgment Day member to enjoy her moment.

Soon after the video surfaced, fans also shared their heart-melting reaction, which largely stated that The Eradicator deserved this moment, especially due to her iconic performance.

For those unaware, both Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair hold a heated history from the past. Even Flair was the one whom the Women's World Champion dethroned at WrestleMania 39 to initiate her current title reign in the company.

Not only this, but both also clashed at WrestleMania 36, where The Queen took the NXT Women's title from The Eradicator.

Who could be the next possible challenger for Rhea Ripley?

As Ripley retained her Women's World title in a clean way against Becky Lynch, this seems to be narrowing the scope of another match between these two post-WrestleMania. However, during the recent Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony, Shayna Baszler already teased that she might cross paths with the Judgment Day member now on the red brand.

Both Baszler and Ripley have a quiet history. Even recently, they clashed in a few matches during the house shows. So, the potential scenario that might unfold could see Shayna confronting Rhea Ripley on the RAW after WrestleMania and subsequently lay down a challenge for the Women's World Champion.

Another way to set a match between these two could see Baszler competing in a no. 1 contender match on RAW, where after securing the triumph, The Queen of Spades earns the right to challenge Rhea Ripley for a title bout.

Overall, it will be engaging to see how things will unfold on RAW after WrestleMania 40 and who will challenge the Judgment Day member next for the Women's World Championship.

