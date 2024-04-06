Rhea Ripley might have a new target on her back going into WWE WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the most dominant superstars in the WWE Universe. As such, it is expected that she will have a number of enemies gunning for her head at all times. Now, another opponent may be ready to face her even as she heads into WrestleMania XL to fight Becky Lynch defending her title.

The opponent in question is none other than Shayna Baszler. Shayna and Rhea have quite the history going back, as the two have faced each other in the past multiple times. Recently, they had a rather hillarious interaction at a house show on The Road to WrestleMania, where Baszler asked for a stinkface from Ripley.

During the Hall of Fame Ceremony this week, Shayna Baszler took it upon herself to rehash her previous confrontations with The Eradicator. She also stated that she would like to cross paths with Ripley.

Expand Tweet

Whether her wish will come true or not is something only time will tell.

Shayna Baszler still wants a stinkface from WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

While Shayna seemed eager to be on the recieving end on the stinkface from Rhea Ripley, she is yet to get it.

In their last interaction, Nia Jax was the one who pushed aside Rhea and delivered her own stinkface to Shayna. This resulted in The Queen of Spades almost vomiting in the ring. Shortly afterwards, she took to social media and posted that she deserved to 'finish her story' in terms of getting a stinkface from The Eradicator.

On TikTok, she stated:

“If Cody gets a chance to finish his story, I should get a chance to finish mine.”

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley is going into WWE WrestleMania XL with an injury

While The Eradicator is set to face Becky Lynch at The Showcase of The immortals, she is battling a wrist injury as well.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Ripley stated that she had still not completely recovered from her wrist injury, although she claimed that it would not affect her WrestleMania performance.

"It's an old thing, it's been there for a couple of months, and this is more so I don't hurt myself more. The doctors... They know that I'm pretty irresponsible at times, and I'm not gonna stop going to the gym, and doing stupid things. So they're like, 'You are confined to a brace, my young girl, and you're not allowed to take it off!' So...'' Rhea Ripley said, laughing. [From 1:32:05 to 1:32:25]

Rhea Ripley also has a new look going into WWE WrestleMania XL

The Eradicator's costume and appearance are an iconic part of her character, and it seems she is switching things up before her big title match at WWE WrestleMania 40.

On a recent installment of The Pat McAfee Show, Rhea sported longer hair than usual. She also showed off a new tattoo for her fans that she had acquired just recently.

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether her in-ring gear will also see some changes at The Showcase of The Immortals.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Do you think Rhea Ripley will remain a champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion