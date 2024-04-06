Rhea Ripley gives major injury update ahead of WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley recently celebrated hitting the milestone of one year as WWE Women's World Champion as she heads into WrestleMania XL to defend her gold against Becky Lynch. There has been concern for the Judgment Day member's health as of late, but she has just provided an injury update with just over 24 hours to go until the big match.

The Eradicator has been dealing with a wrist injury and is currently wearing a brace. She is confident that this will not impact her 'Mania match, and there has been no sign of WWE potentially pulling her from the show. The Australian grappler has gone viral several times this week, including the ongoing trending topic of her new look.

It was just revealed today how WWE has major WrestleMania plans for Ripley. She later appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to provide an update on her health before locking up with The Man on The Showcase of The Immortals. McAfee asked if she was going into 'Mania injured, and that's exactly what happened.

"It's an old thing, it's been there for a couple of months, and this is more so I don't hurt myself more. The doctors... they know that I'm pretty irresponsible at times, and I'm not gonna stop going to the gym, and doing stupid things. So they're like, 'You are confined to a brace, my young girl, and you're not allowed to take it off!' So,'' Rhea Ripley said, laughing. [From 1:32:05 to 1:32:25]

McAfee then asked The Judgment Day's Mami if she would be wearing the brace when she wrestles Big Time Becks tomorrow night. She admitted the injury led to her recent viral Stink Face, and said the brace likely won't make an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I probably won't wrestle in it because I tried to wrestle in it at a live event, and... exactly, because it's just like, it's not practical at all," Rhea Ripley said. [From 1:32:26 to 1:32:36]

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley has been confirmed for Night One of WrestleMania 40, which is Saturday night. This will be the first official televised singles match between the two top stars.

Rhea Ripley predicts major title change at WWE WrestleMania XL

The champions of The Judgment Day all have tough challenges ahead of them at WrestleMania XL. Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, while Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match.

Priest is also going into WrestleMania with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Rhea Ripley appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and said the timing for his cash-in is important because he has to be successful.

The Eradicator hinted that The Archer of Infamy does not have to cash in on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. She also seemingly teased Priest's cash-in coming against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and knocked The Bloodline by wondering if they're even a real family like The Judgment Day.

"Why do people think that he wants to cash-in on only Seth? Yeah, that's right. [in response to curious crowd reactions] Yeah, that's right. Acknowledge The Judgment Day!," Rhea Ripley said.

The Judgment Day will also be represented on WrestleMania Saturday as Dominik Mysterio teams with Santos Escobar to take on Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. JD McDonagh has not been announced for a match, but he will likely get involved with the Ladder Match or perhaps show up to help Dirty Dom.

