What injury does Rhea Ripley have and will it affect her WrestleMania 40 status?

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, and both the champion and the challenger are constantly at each other's throats. Whether it is during a podcast or a live show, security needs to intervene whenever they cross paths to avoid a full-blown brawl.

Now, it should be noted that both are top superstars in WWE's women's division. So, both of them need to be in their best shape to ensure the other does not have any added advantage at The Show of Shows. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case for the current Women's World Champion.

While speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, The Eradicator revealed that her wrist has been bothering her for a while. However, she will be entering The Show of Shows nevertheless.

"It's my wrist it's been bothering me for a while but it's okay, it's nothing I can't handle, to be honest in this line of work there's always little bits and things going on so I'm just fighting through it," Rhea Ripley said.

It is quite evident from her words that Mami is not worried about her wrist injury and it will not affect how she performs at WrestleMania 40 in any shape or form.

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch completely disregarded Adam Pearce on WWE RAW

On the final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 40, both Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch were furious with one another. The Man did not appreciate The Eradicator talking about her daughter, Roux, and ambushed Ripley's session on The MMA Hour. As retaliation, Mami came out to the arena to confront The Man during Monday Night RAW.

However, even before Ripley arrived, General Manager Adam Pearce came out to the arena and asked both women to hold it off until WrestleMania 40, which is only five days away. For a while, it seemed that they would listen to Pearce until Rhea Ripley ran into the ring and a brawl ensued between the two women.

Security had to intervene and pull them apart. This brawl set up the final stage of their rivalry heading into WrestleMania 40, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect at The Show of Shows during Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch.