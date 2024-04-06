Rhea Ripley teases major title change at WrestleMania XL

WWE star Rhea Ripley may be defending her Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL, but that is not the only contest on the card that she has on her mind.

Naturally, Ripley is keeping an eye on the matches involving her Judgment Day stablemates. However, it also appears she is looking forward to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two, Sunday.

While speaking to Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, Rhea Ripley addressed Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract scenario. The latter has largely kept quiet about his situation, despite having several opportunities in the last few months to cash in.

After claiming that timing is important because it is mandatory to her that Priest successfully cashes in, Ripley added:

"Why do people think that he wants to cash-in on only Seth?" she said, drawing a curious reaction from the live crowd in attendance. "Yeah, that's right. Acknowledge the Judgment Day!"

The Women's World Champion even took a dig at The Bloodline, questioning whether they really are a "family." As for Priest, he and Finn Balor will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against five other tag teams in a six-pack ladder match on Saturday night.

Rhea Ripley confirms Damian Priest will not cash in at WrestleMania XL Night One

Not only is Damian Priest in action on Night One, but the main event is The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Rhea Ripley brought up the fact that it is too big a match involving several top stars of the industry, so Damian Priest has to be smart about it. She does not want The Archer of Infamy to fail at cashing in, and would rather avoid any interference from Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns or The Rock. She concluded by saying that if The Judgment Day goes down, they will go down together.

Damian Priest retrieved the Money in the Bank briefcase inside The O2 Arena in London last year in July. In the past, there has only been one WWE Superstar who cashed in the contract on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and that man is the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

