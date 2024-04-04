Major WWE star (not Drew McIntyre) ending Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship reign is possible, thinks veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

The Visionary is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre on Night Two of this year's Show of Shows. The Scottish Warrior's current WWE contract is set to expire soon. Since he has yet to sign a new deal, according to recent reports, many doubt that he will end Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship reign.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan agreed to his co-host Raj Giri's suggestion that if McIntyre did not sign an extension, he should lose to Rollins before Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest cashes in on the latter at WrestleMania.

"[I think if Drew doesn't re-sign, that would be my most logical ending that Seth wins and then Damian Priest cashes in.] Good call. If he doesn't really sign, that's a great alternative actually," he said. [From 40:05 to 40:15]

Will Drew McIntyre win his first WWE World Title in four years?

Drew McIntyre last held a World Title four years ago, when he had a 96-day WWE Championship reign. The Scottish Warrior lost the title to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell in October 2020.

During the same episode of Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan predicted the result of McIntyre's title match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. He disclosed that he believes the 38-year-old will find a way to win.

"Drew wins somehow," he said.

While feuding with The Visionary over the World Heavyweight Championship, Drew McIntyre has also started a rivalry with CM Punk. The latter suffered an injury during a spot between them at the Royal Rumble. The Best in the World is set to be on commentary during The Scottish Warrior's title match against Rollins at the Show of Shows.

Do you think Damian Priest will cash in on the winner of the World Heavyweight Title match at WrestleMania? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

