38-year-old former WWE champion will win his first title in four years on Night Two of WrestleMania XL, predicts veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Drew McIntyre will capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Last February, The Scottish Warrior overcame five other top superstars to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and earn a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title. The two will go head-to-head on Night Two of this year's Show of Shows. While The Visionary has held the title for over 300 days, McIntyre has not held a championship since 2020.

As Matt Morgan gave his WrestleMania predictions on Gigantic Pop, he disclosed that he believes McIntyre will end Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship run. The wrestling veteran also claimed that CM Punk would get involved in the match as he would be on commentary.

"Drew wins somehow," he said. [1:10:36 - 1:10:39]

Seth Rollins will compete on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL

The World Heavyweight Champion will not only wrestle Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania but will also compete in a massive tag team match at this year's Show of Shows.

The Visionary will team up with Cody Rhodes to square off against The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of Night One. If Seth and Cody win, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside during The American Nightmare's clash against The Tribal Chief on Night Two. However, if Rollins and Rhodes lose, the latter's title match against Reigns will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

McIntyre has repeatedly urged Rollins to focus on their title match instead of being distracted by the Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline feud. It would be interesting to see if that distraction would cost The Visionary his title at WrestleMania. Will The Scottish Psychopath reclaim lost glory on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Only time will tell!

