Judgment Day member reveals why Damian Priest hasn't cashed in his Money in the Bank contract

A member of The Judgment Day has commented on Damian Priest taking his time to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on WWE RAW.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show today and was asked by Boston Connor why Damian Priest hasn't cashed in for a title match yet. Ripley stated that they are a family and discuss everything together. Pat McAfee interrupted and noted that the faction has seemingly been on different pages in recent weeks on WWE RAW. The RAW star said all families fight and they are stronger for it.

Pat McAfee suggested Damian Priest could have cashed in during The Bloodline's brutal attack on Rhodes and Rollins on RAW. Ripley noted that Roman Reigns and others were still in the ring and it would not have been a good time for Priest to cash in:

"But the problem with that is, if Priest were to go out there and try to cash in on Seth, then he has got Roman there, he's got The Rock there, obviously already angry and already revved up. They could start taking it on him. If Cody starts getting up, he coud Seth out. And then it is a failed cash in, I don't want my man to fail. We have to think about every little part of what is happening. If there is anyone up and about, it is not a smart time to go down, unless we are going to go down as a group," she said.

Rhea Ripley believes Damian Priest could take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley believes Damian Priest could take Roman Reigns' position in the company if he wanted to.

Speaking with RIju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Ripley praised Damian Priest as a performer. She noted that he is capable of anything, and suggested he could dethrone The Tribal Chief:

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [5:39 – 6:03]

There has been some tension within The Judgment Day as of late heading into WrestleMania. Only time will tell if Damian Priest and Finn Balor can retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships this weekend.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Would you like to see Damian Priest cash in at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion