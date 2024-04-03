"The final word always comes…" - The Rock sends a bold message after The Bloodline's actions against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

In the aftermath of Monday Night RAW, The Rock sent a bold message on social media after destroying Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

This week on the red brand, The Bloodline once again wreaked havoc, destroying Rhodes and Seth Rollins during the final moments of the show. The main event of the evening saw Seth Rollins face Solo Sikoa in a "Bloodline Rules" Match.

On Twitter/X, The Final Boss sent out a bold message, claiming that he gets to have the "final word".

"The final word always comes…from the Final Boss. #RoadToWrestleMania #Part2 #WrestleMania40 #Philadelphia FOUR DAYS April 6th + April 7th @WWE @TKOGrp" wrote The Rock

Booker T believes Cody Rhodes shouldn't lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Damian Priest

Wrestling veteran and current NXT commentator, Booker T, stated that Cody Rhodes shouldn't lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Damian Priest.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the possibility of Rhodes dropping the title to Priest moments after winning it from Roman Reigns. Priest is the current holder of the Money in the Bank contract.

"[I feel like Damian Priest is the dark horse in all of this. Could there be a repeat of the title being taken like it happened with Dusty Rhodes?] It does have a good ring to it. It actually smells pretty good. But, you know, I think that would be such a letdown, you know. Of course with Dusty, you know, it was a letdown, but I think that would be like deflating a freaking basketball if that happened to Cody Rhodes."

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, Rhodes and Seth Rollins will face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a huge tag team match. The following night, The Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare in a rematch from last year's WrestleMania.

