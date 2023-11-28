WWE Universe is convinced that Damian Priest won't have a successful Money in the Bank cash-in due to the return of 7-time world champion

Damian Priest was at the top of WWE when he won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year in London. Unfortunately, fans are convinced that the potential cash-in won't be successful due to the return of a major star at Survivor Series 2023.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will go down as one of the craziest nights in the world of sports entertainment, as unexpected twists and returns took place at the end of the event. Damian Priest has been running with The Judgment Day for over a year, and The Archer of Infamy also won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

However, Priest has tried to cash in the contract numerous times, and it seems impossible for Senor Money in the Bank to win a world title from Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns.

The WWE Universe is convinced that Priest won't have a successful cash-in due to the return of CM Punk and the potential match between Rollins and Punk at WrestleMania 40.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The fans believe that Damian Priest's only chance to cash in and win the title will be on RAW after Survivor Series 2023 or around Punk vs. Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

While many believe the return of CM Punk has inadvertently cost Priest a chance to become world champion, many also believe that a feud between Punk and Rollins doesn't need a title.

Rhea Ripley thinks Damian Priest can take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have been the backbone and self-proclaimed leaders of The Judgment Day ever since they added Finn Balor to the group after eliminating Edge from the faction in 2022.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day spoke highly of the Archer of Infamy and believes Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it."

It will be interesting to see when and on whom Priest will cash in his Money in The Bank contract.

What are your thoughts on Damian Priest? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here