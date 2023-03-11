How did Rhea Ripley save Dominik Mysterio from jail? The Eradicator herself answers

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have dominated the landscape of WWE RAW for a long time as stablemates. They have portrayed an interesting relationship over the last few months.

The duo tried to invade Rey Mysterio's house on Christmas Eve 2022, much like they did on Thanksgiving. However, the masked wrestler was prepared this time and called the cops on his son. Dominik was arrested and remained behind bars for a considerable period before Rhea got him out of jail. Fans might wonder how she was able to accomplish the feat.

The Eradicator discussed the topic in a recent interview with Sony Sports Network. She stated that the trend #FreeDom which was started by herself, received great support, and eventually led to her partner getting released from prison. A clip has been embedded below:

"I started the hashtag #FreeDom, and a few people got behind it...and I think it created a bit of a movement, which I appreciate because it did get Dom Dom [Dominik] out of prison," stated Rhea Ripley.

Thanks to the prison trip, the 25-year-old Superstar has started to portray a much more mature persona on television and will continue to do so up to WWE WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have bagged great matches for WWE WrestleMania 39

The Eradicator proved her worth at Royal Rumble 2023 by outlasting 29 other competitors to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She didn't waste much time and challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood.

The two women have a history together and it will be amazing to see them battle each other once again on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Dominik Mysterio, on the other hand, will seemingly face Rey Mysterio in a father vs. son match at WrestleMania 39. He has been trying to get his father to fight him for a long time and could certainly find success at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Are Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio dating in real life? Click here to find out the answer.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes