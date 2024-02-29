How did Rhea Ripley stand up to WWE fans for hating on popular star? Know the story

On Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley is a popular heel. Over the last few months, the Aussie has feuded with multiple women, and in doing so, she has barely shown any respect to her adversaries. However, recently, Ripley broke character to stand up for a WWE RAW Superstar.

The RAW Superstar in question is Maxxine Dupri. A video has been going viral on social media in which fans can be seen booing Dupri after she was walking back towards the locker room. This incident reportedly took place after a recent WWE live show. While several superstars commented on the video, Ripley's comment gained the most traction.

In a tweet on social media platform X, the Women's World Champion said she hopes that some of the people criticizing Dupri get booed in the public eye while they were new on their job.

Rhea Ripley wrote:

"I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all a part of being human. Be better as humans."

Maxxine Dupri's in-ring debut took place only a year ago. Since then, she has pretty much been learning on the job. This is one reason why some fans have been criticizing Dupri. However, given the talent she has, The Alpha Academy member is expected to find her way around the ring sooner than later.

Wrestling veteran claims Judgment Day member will leave Rhea Ripley and join a new faction

On WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley has mainly gained popularity due to her dominant run as the Women's World Champion. However, apart from that, Ripley is also popular due to her bond with Dominik Mysterio. Since joining forces, Ripley and Dominik have been unbreakable.

However, as per wrestling veteran Bill Apter, Dominik might soon leave Rhea Ripley. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter suggested the possibility of Dirty Dom moving away from Ripley to join the bad guys at LWO. Apter said:

"I think Dom Dom is going to be moving further away from Rhea because of the look that Rhea gave him when he said he was gonna challenge Gunther. She looked like, I think like, 'Without talking to me about it? Are you crazy?' But then, the little interaction with Andrade, what if Dom Dom becomes a member of the bad side of the LWO? Leaves Judgment Day and becomes a member of the LWO. It's an excellent transition, I think, into another bad guy role for him." [24:12 onwards]

If something like that happens and Dominik does end up leaving Rhea Ripley, several WWE fans would be sad. This is mainly because Ripley and Dominik share such great chemistry with each other that is enjoyed by the WWE Universe.