How did Rhea Ripley suffer a shoulder injury on WWE Raw? Exploring the exact moment when it happened 

The WWE Universe was left heartbroken last night, as Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship. Kicking off Monday Night RAW, Mami was livid as she informed the fans in Montreal of her injury. She revealed that she hurt her shoulder on last week's RAW, during her scuffle with her now mortal enemy, Liv Morgan. But, when was the exact moment the injury occurred?

Liv Morgan kicked off the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" in Philadelphia last week, taking the fight to Rhea Ripley on the night after WrestleMania 40. Catching Ripley off guard, Morgan began her assault backstage. She showed no mercy to The Eradicator, and at one point, threw her against the wall twice. It was at that moment the injury occurred, as Ripley can be seen going shoulder-first into the wall.

If what Rhea Ripley said when she kicked off this week's RAW is to be believed, then Judgment Day will be without their Mami for quite a while. Unfortunate news, especially for her fans, but one person who remains unbothered is Liv Morgan. The 29-year-old looked smug as she was interviewed backstage, reminding the WWE Universe that karma is funny.

Now, the focus turns to next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. WWE needs to crown a new Women's World Champion, and plenty of superstars will be vying for the title. But, whoever wins will need to be wary, because as Mami said, she will be out for blood once she returns.

Rhea Ripley suffered an AC joint sprain and could be out for four months

Given she entered the ring with a sling, it was pretty obvious that Rhea Ripley was injured. Things looked bad from the get-go after last week's attack. As soon as Mami hit the wall, she was seen holding onto her shoulder. But, what is the extent of her injury? And more importantly, what exactly happened to her shoulder?

Well, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ripley suffered an AC joint sprain. It is a fairly common type of shoulder injury that affects the joint connecting the shoulder blade and the collarbone. But, while it is common, the recovery time for said injury is rather lengthy. According to Alvarez's report, it could take four to six weeks to regain mobility, and another three months on top of that to fully recover.

There will be a lot going through Ripley's mind right now. After all, she was flying high before the injury set her off course. Nevertheless, if there is one thing to remember about Mami, it's that she will be stronger, sharper, and more ruthless than ever when she eventually makes her return.

