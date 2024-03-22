How did Rikishi secretly signal his wife and sons during his WWE entrances? 

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is one of the most beloved superstars of all time. He was known for his entertaining antics in the ring and his impressive dance skills. The WWE legend even had an impressive entrance and would signal his wife and sons while walking to the ring.

During his entrance, the WWE legend would strut to the ring with full confidence. He would then signal to his wife and kids by rubbing his nose. He did this to let them know he was thinking about them during his time away.

During an interview, the wrestling legend even addressed the nose rub, saying that he had even gotten approval from his wife.

"I thought about what I could do to say I love you on TV without saying it, said Fatu. He continued, "I thought about smacking my [b*tt] but this is better."

Expand Tweet

Rikishi explained how he felt about his sons facing each other at WrestleMania 40

Ever since Jimmy Uso shockingly betrayed his brother Jey Uso during his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns, the two brothers have been at loggerheads.

While Jey has made a conscious effort to move on with his life, Jimmy still seems fixated with his brother's life. The latter has constantly interrupted Jey during his matches, with his most recent interruption costing him the Intercontinental Championship.

A fed-up Jey finally challenged his brother to a match at WrestleMania 40. Jimmy subsequently accepted the challenge on SmackDown.

Speaking on his podcast, Rikishi commented on his sons' upcoming match at WrestleMania. He expressed a lot of excitement over the contest.

“Man, that’s exciting news. I’m excited, to be able to have the boys out there. Another historic…Bloodline, family tree, whatever you want to call it, but to have my sons out there on WrestleMania finally going after it together, this is a big deal for the whole fans. You’re finally gonna see the dream match, Uso vs. Uso, Yeet vs. No Yeet. It’s gonna be exciting. I’m very happy to be the last to know about it."

Given the history between Jey and Jimmy, their upcoming match at WrestleMania should be filled with a lot of emotions. It remains to be seen how the bout will be booked and whether Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will play a part in the outcome.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Jey Uso will be able to defeat his brother at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion