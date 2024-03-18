Rikishi discloses how he really feels about Jimmy and Jey Uso facing each other at WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has reacted to the news that his twin sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, will face each other at WrestleMania XL.

On RAW last week, Main Event Jey challenged his brother to a one-on-one match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The latter accepted the challenge on SmackDown this past Friday. The duo have been a tag team for the majority of their run in WWE. They were still a team last year until Jimmy turned on Jey at SummerSlam and cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso being made official for WrestleMania XL by stating that he's excited for the upcoming match.

“Man, that’s exciting news. I’m excited, to be able to have the boys out there. Another historic…Bloodline, family tree, whatever you want to call it, but to have my sons out there on WrestleMania finally going after it together, this is a big deal for the whole fans. You’re finally gonna see the dream match, Uso vs. Uso, Yeet vs. No Yeet. It’s gonna be exciting. I’m very happy to be the last to know about it," said Rikishi. (H/T Fightful)

Expand Tweet

Rikishi picks a side between Jimmy and Jey Uso for WrestleMania XL

Even though Jey Uso left The Bloodline last year and moved to RAW, the villainous group isn't done with him. His twin brother Jimmy cost him the Intercontinental Championship several weeks ago on RAW and attacked him after the bout.

Rikishi feels that Jey Uso will win the match at WrestleMania XL as he's the singles star.

"Jey is having a hell of a year as a single. Jimmy's the same as far as being involved in the group with The Bloodline and so, to see the steam that Jey is having as a singles career, it only makes sense from a business standpoint. If I was on the board of TKO or WWE, we'd have to go with YEET. I would feel that would be the best business move, to be able to let Jey get the upper hand for WrestleMania against his brother," said Rikishi.

It'll be interesting to see which twin brother will walk out victorious at WrestleMania XL. This will be the first time that The Usos will face each other in WWE.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments!

Poll : Who do you think will win at WrestleMania XL? Jimmy Uso Jey Uso 0 votes View Discussion