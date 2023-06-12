How did Roman Reigns' Hollywood lookalike reacts to comparisons? Reflecting on their history

Roman Reigns is often compared to a big Hollywood celebrity. Fans believe there’s some sort of resemblance between the two stars because of their hair, muscular body and tattoos. Both also happen to be proud carries of the Polynesian culture. So how did Roman Reigns’ Hollywood lookalike reacted to the comparisons?

The star in question is none other than Jason Momoa. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the “Aquaman” star was asked if he gets told about his comparisons to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

This was his response:

“I’ve had it a couple of times. I haven’t had the honor of meeting him yet.”

Fans might recall a clip of Roman reacting to Jason Momoa comparisons. The Tribal Chief was wrestling at a WWE house show when a fan told him he loved him in Aquaman.

Roman heard the fan and came back with the following reply:

“Come on now, that movie would have made way more money if I was in it.”

Check out the clip below:

It remains to be seen if the cameras will ever catch Reigns and Mamoa interacting with each other.

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE for Hollywood?

The Tribal Chief is no stranger to bathing in the glorious spotlight of Hollywood. He had a cameo in Fast & Furious' spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Reigns joined his cousin The Rock for an action-packed sequence in the 2019 blockbuster.

There are rumors that Roman will leave for Hollywood once he gets done with WWE though he himself hasn’t confirmed nor denied any of this. The Tribal Chief will return to SmackDown this Friday to continue The Bloodline’s civil war storyline.

It remains to be seen what twists and turns will take place in the family saga see next.

Do you think Roman Reigns will leave WWE for Hollywood in near future? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes