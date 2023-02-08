How would Roman Reigns look like bald? When an edited photo of The Tribal Chief went viral

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in sports entertainment today. With his Tribal Chief gimmick and record-setting World Championship reign, he has achieved an incomparable level of greatness. Many legends, from Brock Lesnar to Edge, have taken a trip to "The Island of Relevancy" and acknowledged Reigns.

However, owing to immeasurable fame and success, The Head of The Table has also become a victim of the meme culture. John Cena and Randy Orton know a thing or two about going viral in hilarious ways. Roman Reigns got a taste of the same fortune a while ago when an edited bald photo of The Tribal Chief went viral on social media.

As expected, the picture caught the attention of many WWE fans, who trolled the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Samantha Irvin, the ring announcer, and Ricochet's wife also took notice of the viral visual.

The viral photo entered circulation last November in the fallout of Survivor Series: WarGames, where The Bloodline defeated the makeshift team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens inside the specialized steel structure.

Reigns recently stated how everyone was "using him and his Island of Relevancy." This is a perfect example of the WWE Universe having casual fun at the expense of The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns has his work cut out for him on The Road to WrestleMania

The Head of The Table cannot get caught up in the mess of social media because he has his work cut out for him. Roman Reigns is set to battle a fiery Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Emotions will be sky high because Jey Uso, who recently walked out on The Bloodline, could somehow get involved in this program too.

Although "Sami" chants continue to resonate throughout arenas worldwide, Reigns is the current favorite to win the WWE Universal Championship match a week from Saturday. The company could pull a massive swerve and have the former Honorary Uce upset The Tribal Chief, but that is extremely unlikely.

Once the three-time Intercontinental Champion is out of the picture, the champion would have to quickly turn his attention to the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is determined to wrestle the World Championships away from Reigns, and Paul Heyman recently made the entire pursuit very personal.

