WWE Hall of Famer makes a bizarre comparison between Sami Zayn and his ex-wife

Sami Zayn has been on a bit of a downward spiral recently. Despite having his theories disproved time and time again, the Great Liberator continues to believe that there is a conspiracy against him.

He claims that he will prove that there is an agenda against him once he releases his documentary. It is currently being "held up" by some legal proceedings.

No matter how you look at it, it seems Sami Zayn is willing to blame anyone and everyone for his many problems. It is here that WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley comes in.

Following a very successful Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, D-Von Dudley appeared on The Bump to discuss the event. While talking about the match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, D-Von made a bizarre comparison between Zayn and his ex-wife.

He particularly points out that much like his ex-wife, Sami Zayn is unable to take any blame:

"Sami Zayn thinks its never his fault and he didn't cause it...hey my ex-wife thought that too! and you see where she is...she's an ex. I will say this, Sami...listen...Kevin is not gonna stop unitl he gets the better of you. I mean I've been in the ring with Kevin as well, and I know Kevin's determination. When he wants something bad enough, he's gonna do whatever he has to do to get it done, and Sami I think your days are numbered, you better be careful," said D-Von Dudley.

It's a very interesting and hilarious comparison being made by D-Von Dudley. It is certainly true that the Sami Zayn character refuses to find himself accountable for anything that has happened to him so far. Hopefully that will change soon.

Sami Zayn will have a qualifying match for Money in the Bank next week

Following his well deserved victory over Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell, Sami Zayn has been looking to further his WWE career. In fact, on last week's episode of SmackDown, the Great Liberator approached Adam Pearce about possibly including him in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Adam Pearce informed him that he would be more than happy to do so, but told him he would have to participate in a qualifying match. It was here that Pearce made a Last Man Standing qualification match official between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for next week's episode of SmackDown.

Do you think Sami Zayn will qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham