The latest episode of WWE NXT saw the return of The Samoan Submission Machine, Samoa Joe. After spending over four years on the main roster, the former United States Champion returned to where his WWE journey began.

He was released from WWE last month, which led to excessive fan backlash. So, when the WWE Universe came to know that Triple H had rehired Samoa Joe, their happiness knew no bounds.

However, NXT General Manager William Regal laid out some conditions which Joe needs to follow if he wants to stay in the black and gold brand. First, Joe could not be an in-ring competitor. Second, he could not lay his hands on anyone unless he was provoked.

These special conditions have raised the eyebrows of many wrestling fans. People are now eager to know whether Samoa Joe has recovered from his injury or not and could potentially wrestle.

The former NXT Champion suffered a legitimate injury in February 2020. This accident took him out of action for a considerable time and forced him to transition into a commentator on WWE RAW.

How did Samoa Joe get injured?

In February 2020, WWE shot a commercial advertisement for WWE RAW. Several top superstars, including Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, and Samoa Joe, became a part of this ad shoot.

As reported by Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, Samoa Joe suffered a serious head injury during the filming of this commercial. Joe was reportedly involved in a table break spot with former WWE tag team, The AOP. Unfortunately, Joe's head hit right onto a table, leading to a concussion injury for 41-year-old.

The new commercial WWE put out today for Monday Night Raw is the commercial shoot Samoa Joe suffered an injury during last month.



In my report at the time, I noted that he apparently hit his head during a table spot. That spot is still featured in the commercial, seen below. pic.twitter.com/hf0nROMjDI — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 30, 2020

At the time of the injury, Joe was part of a babyface alliance with Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders, who were feuding against Seth Rollins and his evil disciples. Due to this incident, WWE had to remove Joe from the ongoing storyline and the upcoming WrestleMania.

It looks like Samoa Joe has recovered from his injuries. Many reports claim that the former United States Champion wanted to return to the ring before his WWE release. However, his request was shot down by the WWE management.

Samoa Joe wrecked havoc on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

SAMOA JOE JUST CHOKED OUT ADAM COLE! 😂😂#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jzMwjucSt7 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 16, 2021

There have been multiple reports recently that Triple H and Co. were planning to bring Samoa Joe back to NXT. Those reports came to be true as The Submission specialist made his shocking return to WWE NXT this week.

He interrupted a highly intense segment between William Regal and Karrion Kross. Kross was throwing verbal barbs at the NXT General Manager while the latter was reflecting on his NXT journey.

Luckily, Samoa Joe came to the ring to save Regal from Kross's insults. Regal offered Joe a chance to replace him as the NXT general manager, but the former two-time NXT Champion humbly declined his offer.

He talked about Regal's achievements as the main authority figure on NXT. He praised him for his actions which turned NXT into an international phenomenon. In the end, Joe announced that he would be NXT's new enforcer, who ensures that everybody gives William Regal respect.

Later in the show, The Samoan Submission Specialist got physical while trying to separate Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole from each other. The Panama Playboy pushed Joe, which didn't sit well with him and led to Cole getting choked out in a Coquina Clutch.

How do you feel about Samoa Joe's NXT return? Sound off in the comments below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Daniel Wood