How could Santos Escobar's SmackDown outburst lead to 31-year old's main roster debut? Piecing together the pieces of the puzzle

Santos Escobar shocked fans when he turned heel and betrayed Rey Mysterio last week on SmackDown. While the WWE Universe expected Escobar to do something like that months ago, his recent behavior with The Master of the 619 made many people feel that he won't turn heel.

But he eventually did, and it led to chaos in the Latino World Order. This week on SmackDown, Escobar cut a promo and laid out reasons about why he attacked Rey Mysterio. However, before he could complete it, Zelina Vega interrupted the former LWO member and slapped him.

While many might think of this slap as a one-time segment, there is a chance it could lead to the main roster debut of a 31-year-old superstar. The superstar in question is Elektra Lopez. On NXT, Lopez competed alongside Santos Escobar as a member of Legado Del Fantasma.

Hence, it won't be a surprise to see her on SmackDown to avenge Santos Escobar by facing Zelina Vega. Even though this angle is speculative, it makes sense because by booking this feud, WWE would be giving Vega ample screen time. It would also benefit SmackDown as they would get a new superstar in Lopez.

WWE reportedly had different plans for Santos Escobar vs. Rey Mysterio before the latter's injury

On social media, Rey Mysterio recently announced that he went through surgery on his right knee, which will keep him out of action for a while. However, Mysterio's injury was not something he recently suffered. As per reports, the 48-year-old was suffering from a torn meniscus for the last three months.

The report further mentioned WWE had different plans for the feud between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Apparently, the Stamford-based promotion wanted to book a faction vs. faction feud between the duo.

The report stated:

"The Escobar angle had been long planned but ended up rushed because of the surgery after that match He’s expected back in six to eight weeks to feud with Escobar. The original plan for the feud was Escobar & Wilde & Del Toro on one side and Rey & Carlito on the other. There would be a third wrestler with Rey & Carlito, who are obviously the babyfaces. Zelina Vega had always been with Escobar’s side although in the angle she seemed to side with Rey."

While the reported angle had the potential to be a major hit, it won't take place due to Rey Mysterio's unfortunate injury. It is expected that The Master of the 619 will be out of action for the next six to eight weeks.

Do you think Santos Escobar could bring Elektra Lopez to WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

