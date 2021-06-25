How is Sasha Banks related to Snoop Dogg?

Sasha Banks and Snoop Dogg share a special relationship, which some fans may not be aware of. Banks and Snoop Dogg are first cousins.

The rap artist has been very supportive of Banks' WWE career from the start.

How was Sasha Bank's relationship with Snoop Dogg growing up?

Sasha Banks didn't know Snoop Dogg when she was growing up, despite the two of them being first cousins. She used to attend his concerts when he hosted them in her area, but she would not get to know him personally, until a WWE event.

When Banks found out there would be a Divas Battle Royale at WrestleMania, she was eager to attend. She begged her mother and father to let her attend, but it was Snoop Dogg who helped her attend that WrestleMania. He encouraged her to follow her dreams of being a wrestler.

"He got me out there and I told him my dreams of wanting to be a wrestler and he told me ‘if this is your dream then go get it’. That was at 16. Then at 23 or 24 he’s walking me down at WrestleMania."

Snoop Dogg congratulates Sasha Banks for her RAW Women's title win

Snoop Dogg has remained supportive of Sasha Banks' wrestling career throughout. When Banks won the RAW Women's title in 2020, Snoop Dogg posted a congratulatory message on his Instagram profile.

The win was special for Banks as she became a double champion. At the time, she was also holding the Women's Tag Team title with Bayley.

Dogg has been more active in supporting Sasha Banks as well, walking down to the ring with her at WrestleMania 32, singing for her along the way. The moment was even more special as he had just been inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame for his continued involvement with the company.

Snoop Dogg's association with WWE was "paused" after AEW appearance

😭😭🤣 fam! We’re gonna have to work on this. — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 7, 2021

According to Snoop Dogg, although he is a WWE Hall of Famer and Sasha Banks' cousin, when he appeared for AEW in January WWE was not too happy with him. As a result, they told him they would "pause" their relationship with him. Two weeks later, they wanted him back for a promotion, but the rapper took advantage and demanded higher pay.

"'Hey, you f***ing with them? We got to push pause on your ass for a minute.’ So, I say, ‘cool.’ They pushed pause for about two weeks, and then they say, ‘Hey man, we got this video game and we need you.’ Well, you know what? Since y’all told me to push pause, that’ll be double."

Snoop Dogg is now once again associated with WWE. He could be working with them for their upcoming WWE 2K22 video game, although that's not been confirmed.

