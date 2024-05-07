How did Sheamus get injured on WWE RAW?

Sheamus took on Gunther in the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament on the May 6 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Celtic Warrior got eliminated after a hard-fought battle against the Ring General and missed the chance of fighting to become King of the Ring for the second time in his career.

The 46-year-old wrestler struggled in the last part of the match after sustaining an injury. Sheamus was hurt after Ludwig Kaiser interfered and hit him in the right knee. The Celtic Warrior worked through it, but Gunther targeted the injured knee and eventually won the match via submission.

There is no indication as to whether his injury is serious and how long it could take him out. The veteran recently returned from a serious shoulder injury that cost him several months, and it remains to be seen if he will again take time off to recover after what happened on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Following his loss to the Ring General, the Celtic Warrior currently has no direction, but we could see him start an angle with newly arrived RAW superstar Bron Breakker after the two teased a feud last week.

Sheamus claimed the feud with Gunther was over after the King of the Ring qualifier

Sheamus took to social media and revealed that his feud with Gunther was over. The Celtic Warrior wrote on X that there would be no part four on his clash with the Ring General.

The two superstars first collided for the Intercontinental Championship at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in September 2022 and faced each other again on SmackDown a month later (October 7, 2022). After Sheamus' post on X, it appears their feud ended after their third match on RAW.

"There will be no part 4," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet here.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe showed its appreciation to the Celtic Warrior after Monday's match by giving him a standing ovation when RAW went off the air.