How SmackDown Live After SummerSlam 2018 Struck Gold With Its Promos

Becky Lynch has changed...for the better

The 21st August 2018 edition of SmackDown Live managed to grab a lot of coverage thanks to an amazing main-event where The New Day finally defeated The Bludgeoned Brothers to become your new Tag Team Champions.

However, many people tend to overlook the fact SmackDown Live makes the best out of the stock they are provided with. Unlike RAW, SD Live doesn't frequently depend upon nostalgia & surprise returns to make their show great.

In the 'Land of Opportunity', the value of promos means as much as the quality of wrestling matches. Especially this week, where we witnessed a wide range of segments that provide more depth and variety to various storylines following the PPV that was SummerSlam 2018.

#1 The Miz Has To Unfortunately Retire...

The Miz comes out with Maryse. A moment of silence, please. It is with a heavy heart & utmost sadness that The Miz will have to, unfortunately, retire...from ever facing Daniel Bryan again!

Daniel Bryan might have punched The Miz 100 times, but nothing amounts to one single Miz punch!

The disastrous Miz Punch was responsible for defeating Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2018. That's right, nobody saw Maryse handing out a foreign object to The Miz. It never happened.

Daniel Bryan (or Daniel Bella, according to The A-Lister) wants to expose The Miz for what he really is- A wannabe Hollywood star cosplaying as a professional wrestler.

SmackDown might as well be 'The Land of One-Liners' at this point.

Brie Bella helps her husband layeth the SmackDown on The Miz. Yes, that is correct. People would have expected her to attack Maryse. But no, Brie Bella goes ballistic on The A-Lister. All four characters in this situation will take part in a mixed tag team match at Hell In A Cell.

Sure, it won't amount to a five-star classic, but SmackDown has a way of making its segments very entertaining.

As long as we're getting the 'E' part in what 'WWE' stands for, fans are ALL IN (no pun intended) for this one.

