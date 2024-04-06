How did SmackDown star steal Logan Paul's United States Championship ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40?

In a surprising turn of events, WWE SmackDown this week saw Logan Paul's United States Championship belt stolen.

The culprit is none other than Randy Orton himself. It is no secret that The Apex Predator and Kevin Owens have some intense feelings regarding The Maverick. Ahead of their Triple Threat match at WrestleMania XL, Owens and Orton have formed an unofficial alliance, united by their hatred of Logan Paul.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Orton and Owens ambushed Logan after the latter tried to pull a fast one on them. This led to a tussle in the ring, which saw The Maverick being on the receiving end of a stunner and an RKO. Following the fight, Randy was seen taking possession of the United States Title and exiting the arena.

For now, it remains to be seen what happens to the belt next.

Logan Paul has received heavy praise from a former WWE writer

According to Vince Russo, Logan Paul is already better than the majority of the WWE roster.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former writer was asked about his thoughts on Logan Paul becoming the US Champion. Russo stated that Paul was better than 75% of the current roster.

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]." [1:45 - 2:06]

Vince Russo also said that the YouTuber had charisma and that it was unteachable. The former WWE head writer stated that Paul has the 'it' factor and that it could not be taught in promo school.

Logan Paul will have a monumental task ahead of him as he fights the uphill battled of defeating Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

