How did Sofia Vergara react when she attended a wrestling show with Joe Manganiello? Know the story! 

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have stunned the world by announcing their separation. The Hollywood couple was considered an iconic duo, starring in many notable films and series. They got engaged in December 2014, after dating for nearly six months, and tied the knot a year later in November.

Given the uncertainty of events in the wrestling world, it is common for celebrities to attend various shows and events. WWE's WrestleMania is known for having notable names incorporated in matches and being special guest hosts. This list includes the likes of Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson, Bad Bunny, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Floyd Mayweather, and many more.

Sofia Vergara rose to fame as Gloria Delgado on Modern Family. Additionally, the 51-year-old has quite the list of accolades and films credited to her name. When one thinks of Vergara, a wrestling ring or attendance at such an event, deems to be a rarity. However, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello attended a Lucha Libre wrestling event nearly a decade ago.

The duo stepped out for the wrestling event for a date night in 2015. During the show, the Modern Family actor shared selfies and her experience of attending a wrestling show.

Later she posted a selfie with the ring in the background filled with wrestlers knocked out on the mat:

"I think they r dead" Sofia Vergara captioned the image.

Joe Manganiello is no stranger to wrestling as well. In fact, he appeared as a special guest on an edition of RAW in 2014, where he aligned himself with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Hulk Hogan for a segment.

AEW star Ethan Page shared a throwback with Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello at the Lucha Libre event

In light of recent events, many fans and stars have taken to social media to share throwback images and clips with Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. The Lucha Libre event has witnessed many stars across sectors and forms of entertainment in attendance.

Many AEW and WWE stars kickstarted their careers on independent promotions before making it big on major promotions. AEW star Ethan Page, who was at the Lucha Libre wrestling event in 2014, shared a cheeky image with Vergara and Manganiello. However, the duo had contrasting expressions. While she had a confused, un-impressed expression, Manganiello cheered on at the camera.

With WWE's persistence in getting celebrities like Bad Bunny and Paul Logan for varied events, it might not be surprising if Joe Manganiello returns for another run. In addition to acting, Vergara is also a television personality, often being a judge on America and Britain's Got Talent. It would also be interesting to see her engage in a feud with a WWE star or be involved in a storyline somewhere down the line.

