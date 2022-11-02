CULTURE CLASH: Unforgettable celebrity moments in WWE’s history

This Saturday, the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event will feature Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Paul, an internet sensation and relative newcomer to the squared circle, is aiming to pull off a shocking win against The Head of the Table. Meanwhile, the long-standing champion Roman Reigns will look to end the unbeaten run of The Maverick and 'smash' some respect into him.

History is proof that when celebrities enter the world of WWE, fans get a dose of high-octane drama and first-class entertainment. Numerous shocking plot twists and turns are to be expected in the upcoming showdown.

Here are five of the best and most outrageous celebrity moments of all time.

#5. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joe Manganiello face off against The Miz (2014)

The Miz was an unwelcome guest

After a seven-year hiatus from WWE, Hulk Hogan returned amidst massive cheers from the audience in 2014. The Hall of Famer hosted Monday Night RAW alongside The Terminator franchise star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Joe Manganiello, famous for the portrayal of Deathstroke in the Snyder Cut.

Schwarzenegger and Manganiello tried to convince Hogan to induct them into his tag team for The Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30. Before they could finish, the Hollywood trio were interrupted by The A-Lister. He took multiple jibes at the celebrities in an attempt to assert his authority and steal the spotlight.

It was clear The Miz had bitten off more than he could chew. Standing in front of Hogan Country wasn’t a good idea as he was shoved by Manganiello, punched by Schwarzenegger and sent soaring out of the ring by Hogan.

#4. Jon Stewart costs John Cena the WWE World Heavyweight Title and Seth Rollins becomes the new United States Champion (2015)

A historic moment

John Cena redefined the United States Championship after dethroning Rusev at WrestleMania 31. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins was making waves as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. It was only a matter of time before the two dominant forces collided in a ‘Winner Takes All’ Match.

Prior to their showdown, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart played mediator to John Cena and Seth Rollins during a promo on RAW. It was expected that Jon would support the other John due to heat with Rollins. However, at SummerSlam 2015, fans weren’t ready for the surreal moment they were about to witness.

Jon Stewart interfered during the climax of the Seth Rollins vs. John Cena title match. He incapacitated Cena using a metal chair, allowing Rollins to capitalize and win both championships. It was later revealed that Stewart wanted to protect Ric Flair’s WWE Championship record of 16 victories.

Cena had something to say about the moment too. Following his fight, he gave a piece of his mind to Stewart and even unleashed his signature Attitude Adjustment.

#3. Keeping up with the Superstars - Kim Kardashian hosts WrestleMania (2008)

Kim was interrupted mid-way

Kim Kardashian is a renowned media personality, socialite, and businesswoman. She has been an inspiration to many and even made it to the 100 most influential people in 2015.

A throwback to 2008, Kim appeared as a guest host for WrestleMania 24 and introduced the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, it wasn't smooth sailing for Kim, as former WWE Superstar Mr Kennedy interrupted her presentation to proclaim his victory in the upcoming match.

Kennedy was the previous year's Mr Money in the Bank. Although he was the favorite to win again, it was CM Punk who grabbed the MITB briefcase from the top of the ladder at WrestleMania 24.

Mr Kennedy, now known by his real-name Ken Anderson in wrestling, is an occasional performer in independent promotions.

#2. Bad Bunny’s performance turns sour at Royal Rumble (2021)

Bad Bunny chose to throw caution to the wind

Famed rapper and singer, Bad Bunny landed on the WWE scene when he performed his track ‘Booker T’ at the 2021 Royal Rumble event. However, it wans’t just an ordinary performance as fans in the Thunderdome Era were treated to his wrestling skills as well.

The Miz destroyed DJ Bunny’s turntables during the show. Instead of backing down, Bunny exacted his revenge by distracting The Miz and John Morrison during the signature Royal Rumble match, allowing Damian Priest to throw them over the top rope.

The A-Lister made attempts to recruit Bad Bunny to his team. Instead of gaining a new teammate, Miz and Morrison found themselves being taken down by Bad Bunny’s now-signature move the ‘Splash’, which kickstarted yet another iconic WWE rivalry.

#1. Johnny Knoxville defeats Sami Zayn at WrestleMania (2022)

Knoxville had the last laugh

You may remember Hollywood star Johnny Knoxville as Clay Barber in the hit TV series, Reboot. He also gave voice to the character of Leonardo in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Known for his comedic antics, Knoxville made his WWE television debut in October 2008 against The Great Khali.

Johnny Knoxville declared his participation in this year’s Royal Rumble during the Day 1 premium live event. He entered at number nine but quickly got eliminated by Sami Zayn. Swearing revenge, Knoxville got into a feud with Zayn which culminated in an Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania.

Zayn initially had the upper hand in the match after taking Knoxville down with a tray, a crutch and a bin. However, Knoxville had a trick or two up his sleeve and fought back. With a little help from his co-star ‘Weeman’, a bowling ball, and a mousetrap, the Jackass star came out on top.

Logan Paul will face Roman Reigns at WWE’s Crown Jewel on 5th November 2022 from 5 PM GMT. Tune in on the WWE Network.

