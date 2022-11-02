The fourth edition of WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is the next stop for the business in its premium live event schedule. It will be the second Crown Jewel to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after the inaugural 2018 event.

Multiple blockbuster matches will be penned for the show on Saturday, November 5. Brock Lesnar will fight Bobby Lashley, while Omos and Braun Strowman are set for a groundbreaking showdown. Roman Reigns will defend his undisputed WWE Universal title against Logan Paul.

Some surprising character changes could take place in the upcoming event. In this list, we will take a look at three superstars who could turn heel and two who could turn babyface at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. Nikki Cross turns heels after costing Bianca Belair the RAW Women's Championship

SmackDown Hotel notes that Nikki Cross has been a tweener since she shed her superhero costume. Her attack on Bianca Belair and Bayley on RAW as well as Live Events highlights her as a dangerous component in the upcoming Crown Jewel match.

The common belief is that Cross is going to cost Bayley her title fight at Crown Jewel 2022. However, WWE could pull off a swerve and put a lot of heel heat on Nikki. Following yet another attack on both competitors, Bayley might just be the last woman standing, literally due to support from the Damage CTRL members.

WWE hasn't had a good history with tweeners in recent times. It shows their lack of plans for a character as marked by The Fiend's run with Alexa Bliss. Nikki Cross could still do wonders as a heel, although not with the A.S.H gimmick.

#4. MVP turns face after joining Braun Strowman

The Ballin' Superstar has been at Omos' side since his heel turn on Bobby Lashley in April. Although he has been a good manager and mentor, the 7ft-tall giant is yet to make an impact on the main roster.

Lately, Omos has been on a downwards trend. He lost the feud against Bobby Lashley and also got pulverized at Money in the Bank. His failures might be difficult to cope with for MVP, such that a loss at Crown Jewel 2022 might make him steer towards Braun Strowman.

On the latest RAW episode, MVP said he had a surprise in store for Strowman. If it fails at Crown Jewel 2022, expect the 49-year old star to surprise himself and ally with The Monster of All Monsters as a babyface.

#3. Bobby Lashley snaps and turns heel after losing to Brock Lesnar

A violent side of Bobby Lashley has been seen in the past few weeks. Taking aside the brawl on RAW, the All-Mighty crushed Brock Lesnar through a table to make a statement for the audience.

WWE has done well in showcasing Lashley's extreme capabilities. However, the odds for the Crown Jewel showdown are in favor of the returning Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has already cost Lashley his United States title and a win could further provoke the latter's rage.

Snapped, Bobby Lashley might lay a brutal post-match assault on Lesnar. He could even destroy the ring and everything in his path to clearly hint at a heel turn in the future.

#2. Bayley might hint at a babyface turn after yet another loss to Bianca Belair

The Last Woman Standing stipulations are usually introduced to put an end to a feud. Considering that Bayley and Bianca Belair have been at each other's throats since the previous year, Crown Jewel 2022 might be the platform for their final showdown.

The EST of WWE is most likely to continue her dominant reign. Alexa Bliss and Asuka winning the tag titles further affirms that babyfaces are going to rule the red brand. This is potentially bad news for Damage CTRL.

Bayley's consecutive loss to Bianca Belair could finally make her acknowledge her rival at Crown Jewel 2022. Shaking hands, she may hint at a face turn. A frustrated Bayley might even put the blame on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for her loss.

Signs of a fallout in Damage CTRL have been witnessed recently. The alliance is now devoid of glory and it is only a matter of time before a member goes to the brighter side.

#1. Logan Paul could turn heel after his defeat against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

That "one lucky shot" might not be the end of Roman Reigns' historic title reign. The Tribal Chief has carried the company for over two years and is arguably irreplaceable at the moment.

WWE fans believe Logan Paul is fodder for Reigns at a time when the company lacks capable challengers. Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross are in the development phase. Moreover, potential WrestleMania plans for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns might continue for as long as they can.

This makes Logan Paul's win against Roman Reigns almost impossible at Crown Jewel 2022. In a potential defeat, The Maverick might snap and turn on the audience. A heel turn would be good for the YouTube sensation as he is a natural heat magnet due to his controversial yet brave antics.

